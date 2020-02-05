Media & Entertainment Group Of The Year: Munger Tolles

Law360 (February 5, 2020, 3:33 PM EST) -- Munger Tolles & Olson LLP scored numerous victories on behalf of Disney, including a $62 million jury award for statutory damages in a copyright lawsuit against VidAngel, earning the firm a spot as one of Law360's 2019 Media & Entertainment Groups of the Year. Munger Tolles has about 30 attorneys in its media and entertainment practice group in offices in San Francisco, Los Angeles and Washington, D.C., with lawyers from the three offices working on all of the cases, according to partner Kelly Klaus. The firm's in-depth and holistic understanding of its clients' businesses is what sets them apart from others, Klaus...

