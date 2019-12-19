The Role Of Litigation Finance In The Next Recession

Law360 (December 19, 2019, 4:58 PM EST) -- If a recession hits the economy in 2020, no one in the legal profession would be one bit surprised. Portents of a downturn abound, most notably the inverted yield curve that prevailed for much of 2019 and turned the general population into amateur economists.[1] Even when good news strikes, such as the U.S. Department of Labor’s most recent blockbuster employment report,[2] we give it a sidelong glance, examining it for signs of weakness. After the global economy notched a record $2.5 trillion in merger activity in the first half of 2018, international media couldn’t help noting that mergers and acquisitions deals...

