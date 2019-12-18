Hauler Not Entitled To Ditch Insurers

Law360, London (December 18, 2019, 3:51 PM GMT) -- Great Lakes Reinsurance has won its legal fight to recover premiums from a British hauler that had argued it was entitled to break its motor insurance policy two years early, after a London judge ruled on Wednesday that the contract contained no such option. Mark Pelling QC, sitting as a High Court judge, handed down his ruling on the first day of trial after SG Transport & Packaging failed to turn up at court and argue its case for avoiding paying more than £160,000 ($209,348) in unpaid premiums for the contract, which Great Lakes said ran from May 2015 to May...

