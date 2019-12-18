PPI Claims Manager Loses Challenge To Data Protection Fine

Law360, London (December 18, 2019, 3:34 PM GMT) -- A British appeals tribunal has upheld a £91,000 ($119,000) fine against a claims management company for breaking rules on data protection and copying client signatures without authorization. The First-Tier Tribunal rejected the entirety of the appeal from Hall and Hanley Ltd., a British company that focused on handling consumer claims about improperly sold payment protection insurance, to a fine originally handed down by the Claims Management Regulator. The Financial Conduct Authority has since taken over responsibility for overseeing claims managers. In a judgment published Tuesday, the tribunal concluded that “the underlying matter was so serious that a financial penalty is justified.”...

