3 Firms Lead As WaterBridge Raises $345M For Acquisitions

Law360 (December 18, 2019, 2:16 PM EST) -- Water infrastructure company WaterBridge said Wednesday it raised $345 million in equity to fund recent acquisitions in a series of transactions steered by White & Case LLP, Kirkland & Ellis LLP and Winston & Strawn LLP. WaterBridge Holdings LLC said the new capital includes $150 million in preferred equity and $195 million in common equity. The Houston-based company will use the injections to fund three recent acquisitions of produced water infrastructure in Texas, according to the announcement. Produced water is a byproduct of oil and gas extraction. The common equity was issued to funds affiliated with WaterBridge's private equity backer, Five...

