US Sends Indian Steel Dispute Into WTO's Legal Void

Law360 (December 18, 2019, 11:55 AM EST) -- The Trump administration on Wednesday appealed the latest ruling in its dispute with India over steel duties to the World Trade Organization’s now-defunct Appellate Body, effectively freezing the proceeding in an attempt to work out a solution bilaterally. It marks the first time that an appeal has been filed since the Appellate Body went dark last week. Two of the panel’s three remaining judges saw their terms expire, leaving it unable to take up new cases. The U.S. has unilaterally blocked new judges from filling those vacant seats, citing its objection to a number of Appellate Body practices. Though the Appellate...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS