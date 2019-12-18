4 Firms Assist NY Life’s $6.3B Cigna Insurance Deal

Law360 (December 18, 2019, 5:54 PM EST) -- New York Life said Wednesday it will buy Cigna’s group life and disability insurance business for $6.3 billion, with Debevoise & Plimpton, Sidley Austin, Paul Weiss and Wachtell guiding the deal. The deal, amounting to $5.3 billion in after-tax proceeds for Cigna, will add millions of the insurer’s group life and disability customers to New York’s primary retail life insurance business. New York is the third-largest life insurer in the country, and the largest mutual life insurer, according to a release. New York’s assets and size will allow the group life and disability business to grow, Cigna Group Insurance President William...

