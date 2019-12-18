SEC Proposes Letting More Investors In On Private Offerings

Law360 (December 18, 2019, 5:15 PM EST) -- A divided U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission proposed expanding the pool of investors eligible to participate in private, unregistered offerings that can offer greater returns albeit at a higher risk, part of a flurry of late-year rule proposals and actions taken on Wednesday. The SEC on Wednesday also revived an effort to require multinational oil and gas companies to disclose payments made to foreign governments, adopted Dodd-Frank legislative mandates involving swaps trading, and approved the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board’s budget. The SEC agreed to propose expanding the definition of an accredited investor — which determines eligibility to invest in private...

