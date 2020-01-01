Delaware Cases To Watch In 2020

Law360 (January 1, 2020, 12:04 PM EST) -- After riding a multiyear flood of merger battles and a changing of the guard after Chief Justice Leo E. Strine Jr.'s recent retirement, Delaware's main business courts appear to be headed into calmer waters in 2020, court watchers say, although Chancery Court trial calendars are already full for the year and decisions in big cases lie just around the bend. Among rulings due in Chancery Court before winter's end is a decision in the busted merger clash between insurers Anthem Inc. and Cigna Corp., with damage claims of up to $21 billion in the balance. In Delaware's Supreme Court, one of...

