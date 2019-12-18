High Court To Review Eligibility For Deportation Relief

Law360 (December 18, 2019, 10:58 AM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court agreed Wednesday to consider whether an unauthorized immigrant can qualify for deportation relief following a state conviction when it’s unclear if the offense bars such relief under federal immigration law. Justices will review a decision from the Eighth Circuit, which held that Mexican citizen Clemente Pereida, who has an American child, can’t qualify for a form of deportation relief reserved for unauthorized immigrants with U.S. dependents because of his previous misdemeanor conviction for using a false Social Security card to work in the U.S. The Eighth Circuit had found that while the record surrounding Pereida's criminal conviction...

