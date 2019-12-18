Pa. Advances Emissions Limits For Oil And Gas Infrastructure

Law360 (December 18, 2019, 6:42 PM EST) -- Pennsylvania environmental regulators have moved to tighten air pollution controls for existing oil and gas infrastructure, part of the state's efforts to reduce emissions of methane and volatile organic compounds from its sizable oil and gas sector. The Pennsylvania Environmental Quality Board approved a draft rule Tuesday that would set limits on VOC emissions from infrastructure associated with oil and gas wells, pipelines and storage systems. Those sources include storage vessels, natural gas-driven pneumatic controllers, natural gas-driven diaphragm pumps, reciprocating and centrifugal compressors and fugitive emissions components. The limits will be based on the lowest amount of VOC emissions those oil...

