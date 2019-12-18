Bradley Arant Partner Leads Trump's Latest Judicial Picks

Law360, Washington (December 18, 2019, 11:20 AM EST) -- President Donald Trump on Wednesday picked a Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP partner to join the bench of the Northern District of Alabama and the U.S. attorney for the Western District of Virginia for a trial judge's seat in that district. President Donald Trump, shown here at a roundtable discussion on Dec. 16, nominated a Bradley Arant partner and a Virginia U.S. attorney for judicial posts Wednesday. (Getty) Bradley Arant litigator Anna M. Manasco would bring experience in trial strategy and appeals in complex commercial litigation, including at the U.S. Supreme Court. U.S. Attorney Thomas T. Cullen, a former Woods Rogers...

