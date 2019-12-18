Copyright Office Names Policy Director As Acting Head

Law360 (December 18, 2019, 4:35 PM EST) -- The U.S. Copyright Office said Wednesday that it has tapped its policy and international affairs director to temporarily lead the agency in January after its current director leaves the post to join the Motion Picture Association as global general counsel. Maria Strong will take on the new role as acting register of copyrights and director on Jan. 5, according to a statement by the agency, which is part of the Library of Congress. Strong, who has been with the agency for nearly a decade, most recently served as the associate register of copyrights and director of policy and international affairs....

