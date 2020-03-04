Insurer Urges Fla. Justices To Let It Sue For Legal Malpractice

Law360 (March 4, 2020, 9:31 PM EST) -- Arch Insurance Co. fought to save its malpractice suit against Kubicki Draper LLP on Wednesday, telling the Florida Supreme Court that insurers that hire attorneys to defend policyholders are clients in the relationship and should not be locked out of legal remedies against negligent counsel. In oral arguments before the state’s highest court, Arch’s attorney Edward Guedes told the justices that an insurer’s injury from the malpractice of retained counsel requires a remedy, as it seeks to revive its suit against Kubicki Draper, which represented Arch’s policyholder in an underlying dispute. Arch says it had to pay a larger settlement than...

