Fed. Circ. Chides DOJ's Bid To Block PACER Fee Case

Law360, Washington (February 3, 2020, 7:48 PM EST) -- Two Federal Circuit judges hammered the U.S. Department of Justice on Monday for trying to halt a class action in which a lower court found the judiciary improperly spent almost $200 million in PACER system fees. During a sometimes contentious interlocutory appeal hearing, U.S. District Judges Raymond Clevenger and Todd Hughes seemingly struggled to grasp the DOJ's argument that a class of several hundred thousand users of the federal judiciary's Public Access to Court Records or PACER system can't seek relief in court over claims that they were subject to unlawful overcharges between 2010 to 2016. U.S. District Judge Ellen Segal...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS