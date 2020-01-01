4 Financial Services Litigation Hot Spots To Watch In 2020

Law360 (January 1, 2020, 12:04 PM EST) -- Attorneys from across the financial services spectrum told Law360 that they'll be paying close attention to the battle over the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau at the U.S. Supreme Court this spring, but the new year could also bring a rising tide of overdraft fee litigation and new developments around a controversial loan validity doctrine. Here are four hot spots of litigation that financial services attorneys said they will be watching in 2020: CFPB Constitutionality The future of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau will be on the line this year as the Supreme Court decides Seila Law v. CFPB, a case that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS