3 Ways Attys Are Preparing For Illinois Cannabis Sales

Law360 (December 20, 2019, 1:38 PM EST) -- The doors will open for recreational cannabis sales in Illinois on Jan. 1 and burgeoning cannabis legal practices are fielding a steady flow of requests for help landing a coveted cannabis license, adjusting employment policies for the now-legal substance and navigating new taxes. Attorneys practicing in the cannabis space predict there will be a “robust market” for the product, with a high demand likely to yield additional rounds of state licensing in the coming year. “From an attorney’s perspective, there’s a lot of work to go around,” said Benesch Friedlander Coplan & Aronoff LLP partner Bryna Dahlin, who advises cannabis companies....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS