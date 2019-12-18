France Levies €58M In Fines For Applesauce Cartel

Law360 (December 18, 2019, 6:56 PM EST) -- France's competition authority has hit six domestic food manufacturers with €58.3 million ($64.8 million) in fines for what regulators said were efforts to leverage their combined power in the country's applesauce market to hike prices. Fruit puree and dessert maker Charles Faraud SA and affiliates were hit the hardest with a €16.4 million penalty, while family-owned Andros paid the second-highest fine of €14.1 million, according to a news release Wednesday from France's Autorité de la Concurrence. Four other French manufacturing companies faced fines — Materne, Conserves France, Délis et Vergers de Châteaubourg and Valade — for fixing the prices of applesauce...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS