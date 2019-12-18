Calif. Should Switch To Potency-Based Pot Tax, Report Says

Law360 (December 18, 2019, 8:40 PM EST) -- California should overhaul its method of taxing legal marijuana by getting rid of a system that taxes cultivation and replacing it with one that taxes based on potency, according to a recent independent analysts’ report. The report issued Tuesday from the nonpartisan Legislative Analyst’s Office said it had evaluated four methods of taxation for marijuana and concluded that California’s way of taxing by cultivation, a weight-based tax, came out last. The methods are a basic retail excise tax, tax based on potency, a tiered system based on potency and the weight-based cultivation system. The office considered three primary criteria, it said...

