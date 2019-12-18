Fed. Circ. Partially Revives Syngenta's Pesticide IP Suit

Law360 (December 18, 2019, 6:52 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit on Wednesday revived Syngenta's copyright infringement claims against Willowood and faulted a North Carolina district court for misinterpreting patent law, two years after a trial on the companies' competing pesticide products. In reviewing a 2017 jury verdict and related rulings from U.S. District Judge Catherine C. Eagles, the appeals court made key findings about whether the Copyright Act conflicts with the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act and how to interpret a section of the Patent Act governing imported products. The case deals with a fungicidal chemical called azoxystrobin, which Syngenta Crop Protection LLC and its predecessors started researching and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS