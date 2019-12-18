3 Firms Aid €200M Investment In Digital Advertising Co.

Law360 (December 18, 2019, 5:09 PM EST) -- A fund managed by private equity firm Providence Equity Partners has agreed to plug €200 million ($222.3 million) into Smartly.io, which makes advertising automation software for businesses, in an investment guided by Hannes Snellman, Debevoise & Plimpton and Krogerus. The investment in Finland-headquartered Smartly.io from Rhode Island-based Providence Equity stands to provide the former with capital to help the company grow both organically and through acquisitions, according to a statement. Additionally, the money will be used to bolster the company’s multi-platform advertising software, which, according to the company’s website, is used by over 600 brands, including Uber, McDonald’s and eBay. The...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS