Ra Pharma's $2.1B Sale Hits Merger Review Snag At FTC

Law360 (December 18, 2019, 6:59 PM EST) -- Biotech developer Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. has run up against potential delays in getting its $2.1 billion deal to be gobbled up by Belgium's UCB approved, saying Tuesday that it pulled the merger's notification from the Federal Trade Commission. Ra Pharma disclosed in a regulatory filing that effective Wednesday it was withdrawing the paperwork and would refile it sometime in January. The deal when announced in October was expected to close by the end of the first quarter of 2020, and it was not clear if the possible FTC snag could delay that. UCB plans the takeover of the clinical stage biotech...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS