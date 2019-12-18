Mercedes Reaches $20M Deal With NHTSA Over Recalls

Law360 (December 18, 2019, 2:34 PM EST) -- The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Wednesday that it had reached a $20 million deal with Mercedes-Benz USA to end its yearlong investigation into the automaker’s recall practices for more than 1.4 million vehicles Mercedes-Benz will pay $13 million and another $7 million fine if it does not comply with the terms of the settlement, which requires the German automaker to meet with the regulator to discuss how it conducts recalls. Last year, the NTSA opened a probe after the automaker allegedly failed to make timely notifications about several recalls and was repeatedly late providing relevant information to government authorities....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS