Advocates Accuse Feds Of Weaponizing Immigration Courts

Law360 (December 18, 2019, 9:31 PM EST) -- The Southern Poverty Law Center and five other immigration advocacy groups asked an Oregon federal court Wednesday to stop the Trump administration from using immigration courts as a weapon against migrants and denying migrants a fair chance at obtaining asylum. The groups alleged that the administration's effort to plow through a backlog of immigration cases by forcing judges to meet yearly decision-making quotas prevents judges from deciding migrants' cases fairly. Yearly quotas, as well as attempts to expedite family removal proceedings, inhibit judges from giving proper care to application decisions, the groups said. "Defendants have given immigration judges a direct pecuniary...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS