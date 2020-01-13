Supreme Court Rejects 10 Patent Cases

Law360 (January 13, 2020, 6:47 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday turned away 10 patent cases, including ones looking at state sovereign immunity, the Patent Act's on-sale bar and the Federal Circuit's one-line orders. Five of the rejections deal with patent eligibility, but the other five cover a broader range of patent law, including written description requirements and the so-called relation back doctrine. Here's a look at the non-eligibility cases. Unless otherwise specified, the parties didn't respond to requests for comment on Monday. Regents of the University of Minnesota, Petitioner v. LSI Corp. The University of Minnesota had asked the Supreme Court in September to hold...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS