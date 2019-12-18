Simpson, Jones Day Guide $654M Blackstone-Hansteen Deal

Law360 (December 18, 2019, 5:36 PM EST) -- Simpson Thacher is representing Blackstone Group and a newly formed entity owned by Blackstone affiliates in connection with that unit's planned purchase of Jones Day-counseled U.K. real estate investment trust Hansteen Holdings in a deal, announced Wednesday, that values Hansteen at roughly £500 million ($654.3 million). Hansteen Holdings PLC said Wednesday that the Blackstone Group LP entity, Potter UK Bidco Ltd., has agreed to pay 116.5 pence for each share in Hansteen. That works out to a 10.3% premium on Hansteen’s Tuesday closing price of 105.6 pence, the company said. Blackstone said in a statement Wednesday the purchase would help it...

