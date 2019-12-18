Parkland Deputy Must Face Suit Over Fla. School Shooting

Law360 (December 18, 2019, 9:34 PM EST) -- A Florida appeals court on Wednesday declined to toss a suit accusing a school police officer of failing to prevent the 2018 school shooting in Parkland, saying the family of one of the victims plausibly alleged the officer acted in bad faith on the day of the attack. A three-judge Court of Appeal panel for the Fourth District unanimously affirmed the denial of a dismissal bid in a suit accusing former Broward County Sheriff's Deputy Scot Peterson of breaching a duty of care owed to Meadow Pollack, who was one of 14 students killed along with three staff members in the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS