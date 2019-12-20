Labor & Employment In The Courts: A Decade In Review

Law360 (December 20, 2019, 5:30 PM EST) -- The last 10 years of workplace litigation have seen businesses score a brace of U.S. Supreme Court wins limiting the availability of class actions, LGBTQ employees gain ground in their fight for workplace equality, and a longtime labor foe land a body blow on public-sector unions. As 2020 looms, Law360 looks back at a decade of labor and employment law. Supreme Court Wants ‘Glue’ in Class Suits The availability of the class-action mechanism — or lack thereof — has been the story of the decade in employment litigation. That story started early, with 2011’s Wal-Mart Stores Inc. v. Dukes. The retailer...

