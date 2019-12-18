Calif. Lawmaker Warns Online Lenders To Obey New Rate Cap

Law360 (December 18, 2019, 10:05 PM EST) -- The California lawmaker who led the charge for the state's new interest rate cap on larger consumer loans has warned three online lenders against using bank partnerships to keep lending at higher rates once the cap takes effect next year, saying their "attempts to continue business as usual" won't be tolerated. In a trio of December letters released Wednesday, California Assemblymember Monique Limón, D-Santa Barbara, urged the top executives of Elevate Credit Inc., Enova International Inc. and Curo Group Holdings Corp. to make sure their loans are compliant with California's interest rate restrictions or else risk state regulators' wrath. "I am...

