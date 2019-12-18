Calif. Court Rejects Pair's Pot Plants Seizure Claims

Law360 (December 18, 2019, 8:24 PM EST) -- A California appellate court on Wednesday affirmed the dismissal of a suit accusing the county of Shasta of violating a pair of marijuana growers' rights in connection with the cultivation of medical marijuana, saying the county has statutory immunity against the pair’s state common law and federal constitutional claims. Judge Louis Maura, writing for the panel, said in an unpublished opinion that the trial court properly granted summary adjudication against Jim and Amber Drake, and noted in addition to the state's immunity, the pair knew growing the plants outdoors violated a county ordinance. The panel also said the trial court did not...

