House Approves Retooled North American Trade Accord

Law360 (December 19, 2019, 4:14 PM EST) -- The U.S. House of Representatives overwhelmingly passed the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement on Thursday, fueled by Democratic support for changes to the trade pact’s labor, environmental and drug pricing rules secured last week. The 385-41 vote sends the USMCA to the Senate, which is not expected to vote on the deal until after the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump early next year. Trump signed the USMCA with his Mexican and Canadian counterparts more than a year ago as an update to the North American Free Trade Agreement, but the White House has spent several months negotiating with House Democrats who demanded a...

