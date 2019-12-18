Grubhub Investors Sue For Records On Fake Websites

Law360 (December 18, 2019, 6:50 PM EST) -- Two Grubhub Inc. investors sued the food delivery service in Delaware Chancery Court late Tuesday for giving a cold shoulder to demands for company records concerning allegations that the business dished up bogus charges to restaurants and intercepted customer orders at fake websites. Investors Larry Randolph and Andrea J. Skinner said they were rebuffed in their books and records petition under Section 220 of Delaware’s corporation law, after seeking documents following reports of the scheme, controversy and calls for lawsuits and government investigations. “Plaintiffs’ demands seek to determine whether Grubhub’s board is failing to exercise proper oversight and management in breach...

