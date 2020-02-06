Media & Entertainment Group Of The Year: O'Melveny

Law360 (February 6, 2020, 2:53 PM EST) -- O'Melveny & Myers LLP sealed an appellate victory for AT&T's $85.4 billion purchase of Time Warner and secured for 21st Century Fox Inc. a $128 million reduction on a $179 million arbitration award, earning a spot as one of Law360's 2019 Media & Entertainment Groups of the Year. The D.C. Circuit in February 2019 determined that a federal judge was right to reject the U.S. Department of Justice's assertions that the blockbuster media merger would likely create substantial competitive harms by giving AT&T undue bargaining leverage in negotiations with other cable programmers. The appellate court also held that U.S. District Judge...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS