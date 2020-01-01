UK Insurance Cases To Watch In 2020

Law360, London (January 1, 2020, 12:03 PM GMT) -- In the year ahead, insurance litigators will be watching the outcome of a bid by AIG to escape liability for litigation costs incurred by investors who won a negligence suit against one of the insurer’s policyholders over a property investment scam. The U.K.’s highest appeals court has also set a provisional date for hosting a showdown between Municipal Mutual Insurance Ltd. and Equitas Insurance Ltd., which lawyers hope will reinforce much-needed clarity for reinsurers over how the market should deal with mesothelioma claims settled under employers’ liability insurance policies. Attorneys will also be keeping a close eye on a bid by...

