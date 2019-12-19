Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Chip Patent Suit Settled After Revival By Fed. Circ.

Law360 (December 19, 2019, 1:41 PM EST) -- United Microelectronics Corp. has reached a deal with a Texas-based patent licensing firm to settle infringement litigation over semiconductor technology, just months after the Federal Circuit revived the case and demanded the patents' previous owner be added as party.

Lone Star Silicon Innovations, a Longhorn IP subsidiary, announced the settlement on Wednesday by asking a California federal judge to dismiss its suit against United Microelectronics. The notice did not include any details of the agreement.

An attorney for Lone Star, Joseph F. Marinelli of Fitch Even Tabin & Flannery LLP, said the settlement was confidential and declined to comment on it. Counsel...

