FTD's Ch. 11 Plan Approved With Committee Settlement

Law360, Wilmington (December 18, 2019, 8:41 PM EST) -- The Chapter 11 liquidation plan of former flower and gift seller FTD Cos. Inc. received court approval Wednesday in Delaware after a judge determined that a settlement with unsecured creditors did not violate the payment priority scheme of the bankruptcy code. During a hearing in Wilmington, the Office of the U.S. Trustee opposed confirmation of the plan on the basis that a deal that provided $4.2 million in recoveries to general unsecured creditors ran afoul of the U.S. Supreme Court’s finding in the Jevic Holding Corp. case. That decision prohibits negotiated dismissals of bankruptcy cases that provide junior creditors with recoveries...

