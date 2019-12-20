Climate Concerns Driving Expanded Role For Enviro Attys

Law360 (December 20, 2019, 4:41 PM EST) -- Environmental attorneys are playing a more significant role across industry sectors, as clients, driven by concerned investors and a frequently changing regulatory landscape, increasingly rely on them to stay on top of climate change issues. Climate change has long been a factor in the energy business, especially with regard to air emissions regulations, but the phenomenon has become an issue for retailers and manufacturers, in bond markets and for real estate developers. Environmental lawyers are now assisting clients that in the past perhaps didn't pay much attention to climate issues, said Brendan Collins, a partner at Ballard Spahr LLP and leader of the...

