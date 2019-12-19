Bayer Drops Trade Secret Suit Against Fired Scientist

Law360 (December 19, 2019, 2:59 PM EST) -- A Texas federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by Bayer CropScience LP against a former employee it accused of sharing confidential information with his new employer to develop competing biopesticide products, after the two sides agreed to end the fight.. U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap dismissed the case with prejudice Wednesday after the sides reached a joint stipulation, with each agreeing to bear its own costs, attorney fees and expenses. Details of the agreement were not made public. Counsel for Bayer declined to comment, and counsel for the defendants did not immediately respond to requests for comment. After fermentation researcher...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS