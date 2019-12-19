Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Bayer Drops Trade Secret Suit Against Fired Scientist

Law360 (December 19, 2019, 2:59 PM EST) -- A Texas federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by Bayer CropScience LP against a former employee it accused of sharing confidential information with his new employer to develop competing biopesticide products, after the two sides agreed to end the fight..

U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap dismissed the case with prejudice Wednesday after the sides reached a joint stipulation, with each agreeing to bear its own costs, attorney fees and expenses.

Details of the agreement were not made public. Counsel for Bayer declined to comment, and counsel for the defendants did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

After fermentation researcher...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®