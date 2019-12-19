Full 11th Circ. Asked To Hear Phosphate Mine Permit Fight

Law360 (December 19, 2019, 2:49 PM EST) -- An environmental group wants the full Eleventh Circuit to revisit a divided panel decision upholding a U.S. Army Corps Of Engineers permit for a phosphate mine in Florida, arguing the panel majority gutted the National Environmental Policy Act when it allowed a radioactive byproduct to be ignored. The Center for Biological Diversity said Thursday that if the majority opinion holds, it could undermine a NEPA requirement that agencies look at the indirect impact of projects before issuing a permit. The group says the Corps should have considered the impacts of the production of millions of gallons of radioactive phosphogypsum — a...

