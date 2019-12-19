Ill. Justices Snuff Out Chicago's Noncigarette Tobacco Tax

Law360 (December 19, 2019, 4:43 PM EST) -- Chicago's excise tax on noncigarette tobacco products is preempted by state law, the Illinois Supreme Court ruled Thursday, holding that the city enacted the tax beyond a statutory deadline. Chicago had argued before the Illinois Supreme Court that its grandfathered tax on cigarettes lifted a restriction on imposing a tax on other tobacco products. (AP) In a 5-1 decision overturning a state appeals court ruling that upheld the tax, the justices sided with tobacco companies and state retail associations, ruling that a state law barred municipalities from levying a tax on cigarettes or tobacco products that wasn't already in place by July...

