Disgruntled IT Worker Jailed For Airline Cyberattack

Law360, London (December 19, 2019, 6:17 PM GMT) -- An aggrieved former information technology worker at Jet2 has been jailed for 10 months for a cyberattack on the low-cost British airline that cost it £165,000 ($215,000), the National Crime Agency said Thursday. Scott Burns, 27, was sentenced at Leeds Crown Court on Wednesday after he admitted to carrying out the attack that shut down Jet2’s computer systems for 12 hours in January 2018. NCA investigators said Burns - who before the attacks was employed by IT provider Blue Chip and worked on its Jet2 account until December 2017, when he left to work at another IT company - illegally accessed...

