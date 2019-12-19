Senate Approves Tax Extenders As Part Of Spending Bill

Law360 (December 19, 2019, 1:02 PM EST) -- The Senate voted Thursday to approve the first half of a government spending deal that includes tax legislation that eliminates several health care taxes, extends temporary individual and business tax provisions and more. House lawmakers had voted in favor of the spending bill on Tuesday. (AP) The Senate voted 71-23 to approve one of two spending bills, the first of which included a year-end tax bill as the result of successful last-minute negotiations between the House and Senate leaders and the White House. The $1.4 trillion government spending deal for fiscal year 2020 is expected to pass the Senate late Thursday...

