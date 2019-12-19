Kirkland Helps AEA Notch Nearly $5.7B Total For 2 PE Funds

Law360 (December 19, 2019, 10:48 AM EST) -- AEA Investors LP, an alternative investment manager focused on middle market private equity and debt investments, said Thursday that it has clinched two funds totaling nearly $5.7 billion, with help from legal adviser Kirkland & Ellis. The larger fund is AEA’s seventh flagship investment vehicle, billed as AEA Investors Fund VII, which raked in $4.8 billion from limited partners, according to a statement. The second fund, called AEA Investors SBF IV, collected $877 million and will target lower middle market investments. Both funds primarily invest in companies based in North America and Europe that are within the industrial, consumer and services...

