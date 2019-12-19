Law360's The Term: Special Episode On New 'Roberts Court'

Law360 (December 19, 2019, 4:43 PM EST) -- For the final episode of The Term this year, Law360 Supreme Court reporter Jimmy Hoover talks with UC Berkeley School of Law Dean Erwin Chemerinsky about how the Supreme Court's newly bolstered conservative majority will flex its muscle this term and in those to come. Each week on The Term, Jimmy connects from Washington with New York-based editor-at-large Natalie Rodriguez to cut through a busy docket to focus on the key cases and developments everyone will be talking about. This Week S1, E11: SPECIAL - Berkeley Law Dean On Conservative Takeover Your browser does not support the audio element. This week...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS