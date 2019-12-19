Alston & Bird Hit With $4.7M Verdict In Legal Malpractice Suit

Law360 (December 19, 2019, 2:18 PM EST) -- A Georgia jury has awarded $4.7 million to an Atlanta private equity firm in its malpractice suit against Alston & Bird LLP after agreeing that the law firm provided bad advice on a 2011 investment deal, according to a final judgment entered Thursday. The Fulton County jury declined to grant punitive damages or attorney fees to MSouth Equity Partners, but did find that Alston & Bird had committed malpractice by providing poor advice regarding a 2011 transaction that created an entity called Capstone Logistics LLC. The transaction was later declared to be a "disguised sale" by the Internal Revenue Service....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS