Binary Options Boss Gets 22 Years For $145M Fraud

Law360 (December 19, 2019, 2:46 PM EST) -- Israeli binary options broker Lee Elbaz was sentenced to 22 years behind bars Thursday for her role in a $145 million Israel-based investment fraud that targeted overseas investors. The 38-year-old was convicted of wire fraud and conspiracy in Maryland federal court earlier this year for duping investors into plugging millions into binary options — a type of investment that can function as a bet on the price of stocks — during the few years she spent rising the ranks of Israeli sales and marketing company Yukom Communications. Prosecutors had pushed for an 80-year sentence, as the government argued that guidelines called...

