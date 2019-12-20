How PBGC Rules Cut Fees For Fighting Withdrawal Liability

Law360 (December 20, 2019, 4:06 PM EST) -- It is well-documented that the multiemployer pension plan system is in crisis, threatening the future solvency of plan participants and employers alike. From an employer perspective, applicable law is decidedly biased in the plan’s favor. On Dec. 9, however, the Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation, or PBGC, approved changes to the rules governing many multiemployer pension plan arbitrations. These modifications, which go into effect Jan. 1, will benefit many employers by dramatically reducing the cost to employers seeking to challenge a liability asserted by a multiemployer pension plan by initiating arbitration. With limited exception, an employer whose obligation to contribute to a...

