EPA's 2020 Fuel Regs Disappoint Biofuel Producers

Law360 (December 19, 2019, 2:44 PM EST) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Thursday boosted the requirement for how much biofuel must be blended into the nation's gasoline and diesel supply for 2020, but it failed to please renewable fuel producers who say waivers issued to small refiners are undercutting the program. Biofuel producers didn’t get the waiver limits they were looking for. But in its final Renewable Fuel Standard program rule, the EPA said it will now set required biofuel volumes based on U.S. Department of Energy estimates of waivers to be issued, as opposed to continually updating standards in real time as waivers are approved....

