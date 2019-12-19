NJ Court Won’t Lift $750K Penalty For Hazardous Dam

Law360 (December 19, 2019, 5:02 PM EST) -- A New Jersey state appeals court affirmed a $750,000 penalty against a father and son for failing to make repairs to a high-hazard dam Thursday, saying there is “no basis for disturbing” a final judgment that is substantially the same as a ruling it already upheld. The court said the father and son, who both at one point owned the Centennial Lake dam in Medford, N.J., failed to distinguish the final judgment from an earlier ruling that they owe civil penalties for decades of failing to fix the dam after it was deemed a safety risk by the state’s Department of...

