Weil, Skadden Guide Ecolab Energy Deal Worth $7.4B

Law360 (December 19, 2019, 4:41 PM EST) -- Ecolab Inc. on Thursday said it will spin off its upstream energy business and combine it with the energy equipment and technology company Apergy Corp., in a deal guided by Skadden and Weil Gotshal that would create an entity with a combined $7.4 billion enterprise value. The transaction will carve out the upstream energy business of Ecolab’s Nalco Champion and in a transaction structured to be tax free combine it with Apergy. The combined company will be named ChampionX and is expected to boast $3.5 billion in 2019 pro forma sales. Douglas M. Baker Jr., Ecolab’s chairman and CEO, called the deal...

